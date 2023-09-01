Reliance Consumer launches Campa Cricket

The move is a precursor to the company’s future plans to get into the sports hydration category and compete with brands such as Gatorade and Limca Sportz

New Delhi: Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm and fully-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), on Friday said it has expanded its beverage portfolio with the launch of lemon-flavoured carbonated drink—Campa Cricket.

The move is a precursor to the company’s future plans to get into the sports hydration category and compete with brands such as Gatorade and Limca Sportz. India is set to participate in a slew of critical matches including the ongoing Asia Cup and the upcoming ICC World Cup.

Campa Cricket is set to be launched in several states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

“Campa Cricket aims to forge a strong connection between brand Campa and one of India’s biggest passions, the game of cricket. While the drink is infused with electrolytes to replenish vital salts, it also provides fizzy lemony refreshment to cricket fans, whether they are cheering for their favourite cricketers or going about their day-to-day chores," said an RCPL spokesperson.

Campa Cricket will be available to consumers in several formats, including a convenient 250ml pack priced at ₹20 and a shareable 500ml pack priced at ₹30.

"The introduction of Campa Cricket is a testimony to RCPL's vision of offering a wide range of high-quality and innovative products to Indian consumers at compelling price points. With this launch, RCPL strengthens its growing beverage range that includes drinks from Campa, Raskik and Sosyo Hajoori," the company said in a statement.

In 2022, Reliance acquired Campa Cola, once a popular substitute for established cola brands, from the New Delhi-based Pure Drinks Ltd. Meanwhile, last month Reliance Consumer Products Ltd said it is gearing up to introduce beverage brand Campa Cola to international markets, starting with regions in Asia and Africa.

RCPL’s versatile FMCG portfolio currently comprises daily essentials under its own brand Independence, confectionery from Lotus Chocolates and Toffeeman, Sri Lanka’s leading biscuit brand, Maliban, Alan’s Bugles corn chips and a wide range of home and personal care products under brands such as Dozo, Enzo and Get Real.