Reliance Consumer acquires makers of Raskik drinks and Toffeeman candies

Reliance Consumer acquires makers of Raskik drinks and Toffeeman candies1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 11:49 PM IST
Reliance Consumer Products has acquired two new fast-moving consumer goods brands, Raskik and Toffeeman, as part of its push to build a strong consumer goods business in India. The acquisitions will add to RCPL's existing product range, which includes staples, biscuits, beverages, confectionery and chocolates. Reliance Retail, the parent company of RCPL, added over 3,300 new stores in FY23, taking its retail footprint to over 18,000 stores. The company recorded gross revenue of INR260,364 crore ($35bn) for FY23, a growth of 30% YoY, and footfalls of over 780 million, up 50% YoY.
New Delhi: Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the FMCG arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), has made two new acquisitions in the fast moving consumer goods business adding beverage brand Raskik and candy brand Toffeeman to its portfolio, a move that underlines the company’s intent to build a strong consumer goods business in the country.