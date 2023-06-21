New Delhi: Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), has expanded its packaged goods brand Independence to north India after its debut in Gujarat late last year.

Independence branded products such as edible oils, grains, pulses, packaged foods and other items are now available to consumers across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar, RCPL said in a statement on Wednesday. For now, the products have been launched in general trade outlets. This will be followed by their roll out in modern trade stores.

In the coming months, the company plans to scale up its distribution reach across online and offline channels to reach more consumers across the country.

RCPL launched its in-house packaged consumer products brand, ‘Independence’ in December 2022 in Gujarat. Meanwhile, the company has been expanding its portfolio of fast moving consumer products both via its own brands as well investing in, and partnering with, companies giving it access to categories such as beverages, biscuits, and chocolates.

RCPL’s portfolio comprises brands such as Sosyo Hajoori, confectionary range from Lotus Chocolates, biscuit brand Maliban, Campa, and daily essentials under its own brands including Independence, among others.