Reliance Consumer’s Independence brand expands to north India1 min read 21 Jun 2023, 04:48 PM IST
In the coming months, the company plans to scale up its distribution reach across online and offline channels to reach more consumers across the country.
New Delhi: Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), has expanded its packaged goods brand Independence to north India after its debut in Gujarat late last year.
