Reliance's JioCinema signs exclusive deal with Pokemon for children's shows and movies: Report
NEW DELHI The entertainment unit of India's Reliance has signed a deal with The Pokemon Company to show children's shows and movies on its platform, two people with knowledge of the deal said, its latest bid to boost content amid a domestic rivalry with the Walt Disney Co and other streaming services.