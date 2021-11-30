Reliance’s JioMart turns to WhatsApp to compete against Amazon, Flipkart

Food and groceries are estimated to account for over half of the nation’s retail spending, which is projected to reach as high as $1.3 trillion by 2025, according to Boston Consulting Group. Ambani’s group has enhanced its position to capture a larger share of that market with the introduction of a no-frills $87 smartphone, which comes preloaded with the JioMart and WhatsApp apps, built in partnership with Alphabet Inc.’s Google. Like its U.S. partners and investors -- Google invested $4.5 billion into the company last year -- Jio has put a priority on getting more users connected and enrolled to use its services.