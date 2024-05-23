Reliance’s new venture Tira bets on AI tools to push into sizzling Indian beauty market
RIL's Tira uses AI tools to suggest perfumes and cosmetics, offering in-store experiences like a fragrance finder and skin analyzer. It competes in India's growing beauty segment against Tata Group's Palette and Nykaa, with international brands also entering the market.
Reliance Industries Ltd.’s new venture, Tira, is leaning on artificial intelligence tools that can suggest perfumes or cosmetics to woo customers and score over rivals in the burgeoning Indian beauty sector.