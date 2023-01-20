Reliance’s Q3 net profit beats Street on retail boost2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 11:38 PM IST
- The retail business saw revenues from operations grow 18.6% from a year earlier to ₹60,096 crore
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd beat analysts’ expectations for quarterly profit as its new consumer ventures compensated for the decline in its chemicals business.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×