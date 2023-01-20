Reliance’s Q3 net profit beats Street on retail boost

The retail business saw revenues from operations grow 18.6% from a year earlier to ₹60,096 crore. Ebitda from operations rose 32% to ₹4,657 crore. The quarter recorded the highest-ever footfalls at 201 million across formats. The company added 789 new stores, taking the total number of stores to 17,225. Its operated area also expanded by about 6 million sq. ft to 60.2 million sq. ft. Digital and new commerce businesses contributed 18% of the segment revenues.

