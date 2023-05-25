Reliance Consumer Products completes acquisition of Lotus Chocolate1 min read . Updated: 25 May 2023, 05:42 PM IST
The capital infused by RCPL will help drive the growth and expansion of Lotus into a comprehensive confectionery, cocoa, chocolate derivatives and related products manufacturer across industrial and consumer market spectrum
New Delhi: Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the fast moving consumer goods business and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), on Thursday said it has completed the acquisition of 51% controlling stake in Lotus Chocolate Company for ₹74 crore.
