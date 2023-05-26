Reliance partners General Mills to enter snacking biz2 min read 26 May 2023, 11:28 PM IST
The move marks further portfolio expansion of RCPL in India’s packaged consumer goods market where it already sells beverages, biscuits, edible oils, pulses, grains, soaps and detergents
NEW DELHI : Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the fast moving consumer goods arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), on Friday announced its entry into the western snacking category with the launch of General Mills’ Alan’s Bugles brand of chips in India in a move that is set to give competition to PepsiCo and ITC.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×