NEW DELHI : Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the fast moving consumer goods arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), on Friday announced its entry into the western snacking category with the launch of General Mills’ Alan’s Bugles brand of chips in India in a move that is set to give competition to PepsiCo and ITC.

Alan’s Bugles, is a brand of corn chips owned by American packaged consumer goods firm General Mills and available across major global markets. Alan’s Bugles will offer snacks starting from ₹10. RCPL’s launch of Alan’s Bugles will start from Kerala; the brand will be gradually rolled out across India.

“We intend to actively participate in the growing western snacks market with greater focus on taste profile and overall experience," RCPL spokesperson said in a release.

The move marks further portfolio expansion of RCPL in India’s packaged consumer goods market where it already sells beverages, biscuits, edible oils, pulses, grains, soaps and detergents. “Bugles are iconic cone-shaped corn chips with a light and airy crunch. What started in 1964 as the first delicious horn-shaped corn chip, has expanded across the globe," Sheshadri Savalgi, finance director, General Mills India, said.

General Mills sells brands such as Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Nature Valley and Häagen-Dazs among others. In 1996, the company launched Pillsbury flour in India.

India’s organized snacks food market grew from ₹22,786 crore in 2017 to ₹34,874 crore in 2021, according to market estimates. Dominant players include PepsiCo with Lay’s and Kurkure, ITC’s Bingo chips brand apart from Too Yum!, Haldiram’s, Prataap Snacks among several others.

After announcing the launch of its Independence brand in Gujarat selling edible oils, pulses, grains, packaged foods and other daily-need essentials, RCPL has been making strategic moves including investments in local and international brands as well as acquisitions. RCPL is expected to use RRVL’s existing network of modern trade stores apart from expanding distribution into general-trade stores to grow its business.

In December, it announced a 51% acquisition of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd. In January, the company formed a joint venture with beverage maker Sosyo Hajoori Beverages to strengthen its beverage portfolio. It also partnered Sri Lankan company Maliban Biscuits to bring its confectionery portfolio into India; this apart from the acquisition of beverage brand Capma. The company also has an in-house portfolio of products including home and personal care products such as Glimmer beauty soaps, Dozo dish wash bars and liquids, Enzo laundry detergent and others. In April RCPL announced the acquisition of two FMCG brands, beverage maker, Raskik and confectionery brand, Toffeeman.