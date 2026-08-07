Relief for Dabur as high court stays FSSAI order on ‘100% pure’ claims

In a relief to Dabur India, the Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) order that prohibited the consumer goods company from selling its products carrying claims such as "100% Pure", "100% Natural" and "100% Purity Guaranteed".

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The bench of Justice Amit Mahajan said, prima facie, the food regulator should not have passed the prohibitory order without first giving Dabur an opportunity to be heard.

Justice Mahajan issued notice on Dabur's petition challenging the FSSAI's 3 August order and directed the regulator to file its response within 15 days. The interim stay on the impugned order will continue till the next date of hearing on 24 August.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did the Delhi High Court decide regarding Dabur's '100% pure' claims? ⌵ The Delhi High Court stayed the FSSAI's order prohibiting Dabur from selling products labeled with '100% Pure' claims, stating the regulator should have given Dabur an opportunity to be heard before issuing the order. 2 Why did the FSSAI issue a prohibitory order against Dabur? ⌵ The FSSAI issued the order because it found that claims such as '100% Pure' were ambiguous, unverifiable, and likely to mislead consumers, creating a false impression of product superiority. 3 How did Dabur respond to the FSSAI's prohibitory order? ⌵ Dabur challenged the FSSAI's order in court, arguing that it violated principles of natural justice by not granting prior notice or an opportunity for a hearing before the prohibition was imposed. 4 What specific products were affected by the FSSAI order against Dabur? ⌵ The FSSAI order affected several of Dabur's products, including honey, apple cider vinegar, virgin coconut oil, sesame oil, cow ghee, coconut water, and coconut milk, among others. 5 Should companies label their products with '100% claims'? ⌵ Companies should be cautious in using '100% claims' as they can violate food safety regulations, being deemed ambiguous and misleading, which could result in regulatory actions like those faced by Dabur.

"This Court is of the opinion that the prohibitory order of such nature ought not to have been passed without affording an opportunity of holding. Till the next stage, the effect of the impugned order is stayed," the court observed.

Also Read | FSSAI issues prohibition order against Dabur over ‘100%’ claims

The FSSAI had directed Dabur to stop selling products bearing the impugned claims, stating that such statements could not be scientifically verified and were likely to mislead consumers by creating the impression that the products were superior to competing brands. The order covered several products, including honey, ghee, sesame oil, coconut water and coconut milk.

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Appearing for Dabur, senior advocate Sandeep Sethi argued that the regulator had exceeded its statutory powers by issuing what was effectively a prohibitory order without following due process. He contended that the order had been passed without granting the company a show-cause notice or an opportunity of hearing, in violation of the principles of natural justice.

Appearing for FSSAI, counsel Ashish Dixit submitted that the issue concerning Dabur's "100%" claims is already pending before the Delhi High Court in a separate petition relating to Real fruit juice, where interim protection has been granted.

Opposing the plea, counsel for FSSAI submitted that an improvement notice had earlier been issued to the company and maintained that the designated officer was empowered to prohibit the sale of products found to be in contravention of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

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Shares of Dabur have been on a decline since the order was passed on 3 August. They were trading at ₹409 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, down 0.5% from the previous close and closer to the 52-week low.

Queries emailed to Dabur are yet to elicit a response.

FSSAI's actions On 3 August, FSSAI directed Dabur to immediately prohibit the sale of the food products identified in the notice and all other food products carrying the misleading claims, and to submit an action-taken report (ATR) within 15 days.

Products mentioned in the order include Dabur’s Honey, Apple Cider Vinegar, Virgin Coconut Oil, Sesame Oil, Cow Ghee, Coconut Water, Coconut Milk and other products, carrying misleading 100% claims.

The use of the 100% claims is in contravention of the FSS (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018, as they are ambiguous, unverifiable and likely to mislead consumers, the regulator said in the order.

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The FSSAI said Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and Dabur Organic Honey displayed the Jaivik Bharat Logo without a valid FSSAI organic endorsement, according to the order.

On 4 August, Dabur said it had initiated a transition from such labels. “Dabur had already initiated transitioning of the product labels as mentioned in the FSSAI letter to new labels/advertisements without the 100% claim,” the company said in a statement. “Most product labels/advertisements/ website as mentioned in aforesaid order, have either already transitioned or are in the process of transition.”

Dabur's food segment generated revenue of ₹1,974.31 crore in FY26, down 4.4% from the year ago. Dabur generated net sales of ₹13,042 crore in FY26.

"Absolute claims such as '100%' naturally attract closer regulatory scrutiny because they can create an impression of certainty that may not always be scientifically verifiable," said Bejon Kumar Misra, former member of FSSAI.

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"The interim stay granted by the High Court should therefore be viewed as part of the legal process and not as a final determination on the issue," he said.

About the Authors Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and...Read More ✕ Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.



With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.



Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.



Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history. Neethi Lisa Rojan Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector working from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a j...Read More ✕ Neethi Lisa Rojan Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector working from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.



With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.