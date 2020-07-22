In a relief to Vodafone Idea, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Income-Tax department to refund the telecom compnay ₹733 crore, pending for the assessment year 2014-15.

On April 29, the apex court directed the Income Tax department to issue refund of ₹733 crore to Vodafone Idea for assessment year 2014-15.

The telecom service provider has been facing a financial crisis after the apex court ordered it to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues and penalties worth ₹53,000 crore.

On September 30, 2014, the company had filed its I-T returns in the name of Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd. The returns were revised on March 31, 2016, and further revised on February 22, 2017. On October 31, 2019, the Assistant Commissioner of I-T passed an order determining a refund of ₹733,80,83,366 payable to the company. The company filed an application seeking rectification of certain mistakes apparent from the record. Vodafone Idea filed another rectification application with the Assistant Commissioner of I-T on December 3, 2019 in view of the case having been transferred from Delhi to Mumbai.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via