Relief for Vodafone Idea! SC directs for tax refunds of 833 crore

On September 30, 2014, the company had filed its I-T returns in the name of Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd. The returns were revised on March 31, 2016, and further revised on February 22, 2017. On October 31, 2019, the Assistant Commissioner of I-T passed an order determining a refund of ₹733,80,83,366 payable to the company. The company filed an application seeking rectification of certain mistakes apparent from the record. Vodafone Idea filed another rectification application with the Assistant Commissioner of I-T on December 3, 2019 in view of the case having been transferred from Delhi to Mumbai.