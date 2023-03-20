Relief over Credit Suisse deal crumbles as focus shifts to bond risks

Relief over Credit Suisse deal crumbles as focus shifts to bond risks4 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 12:21 PM IST
Banking stocks tumbled on Monday as initial relief over a historic state-backed rescue of troubled lender Credit Suisse by Swiss rival UBS Group gave way to new worries about the risks of high-yield debt issued by big banks.
Banking stocks tumbled on Monday as initial relief over a historic state-backed rescue of troubled lender Credit Suisse by Swiss rival UBS Group gave way to new worries about the risks of high-yield debt issued by big banks.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×