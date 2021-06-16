Online travel company EaseMyTrip (Easy Trip Planners Ltd), which went public in March, hopes for travel bookings to pick up in coming months as more people receive the vaccine, the company's co-founder and executive director Prashant Pitti told Mint in an interaction.

"(Booking) Numbers are picking up dramatically. We expect people to spend more on travel when things are up. We are hopeful about the government's vaccination policy," Pitti said, adding that bookings on his portal increased by at least three times during the last few days as compared to mid-April when bookings fell dramatically due to the onset of the second wave of covid-19 pandemic.

Pitti said that travel is expected to pick up with a substantial decline in fresh infections, when at least 30% of the population is vaccinated, as seen in the UK and Israel.

We are bullish about what is going to happen in the next few months to an extent that we have started hiring, he said.

"None of us know if the third wave will happen but the company is well prepared," Pitti said, adding that his company had cash and cash reserves worth of ₹242 crore at the end of the quarter ending on 31 March.

EaseMyTrip reported an eight-fold increase in March quarter profit to ₹30.47 crore driven by increase in margin and commissions, and reduction in operational expenses.

For the quarter ending on 31 March, the company's revenue increased 72% to Rs69.29 crore. Expenses fell to ₹26.18 crore during the quarter from ₹35.06 during the corresponding period of the previous year.

On an annual basis, the company reported a 86% rise in yearly profits for FY2021 at ₹61.01 crore, despite a 17% fall in revenue to ₹150.76 core. The company also reduced its total expenditure from ₹135 crore in fiscal 2019-20 to ₹67 crore in FY 2020-21.

"This was primarily as we were offering advances to our vendors -- airlines, hotels, and others. We negotiated harder and gave them advanced deposits during the pandemic. Due to this we were able to reduce our expenses," Pitti said.

"Our gross bookings diminished by 50% during the pandemic year. Because of our better negotiations with vendors, we were able to achieve good profits. Our expenses fell more than 50%. Predominantly our costs are reduced in marketing and discounting. We also reduced cost on the salary front," he added.

Going ahead, Pitti said that he expects his company to perform better during the ongoing June-quarter, as compared to the same period of the previous year.

"I am sure Q1, FY2022 (April-June 2021 period) results may not be as good as Q4, FY 2021 but it will do better than Q1, FY2021 results. As last year there was a lockdown during this period," Pitti said.

The second wave of covid-19 began sometime late in March, when daily rate of covid-19 infections skyrocketed especially at major metropolitans as well as smaller towns and villages, and went on till May-end when the fresh number of infections dipped in several parts of the country.

"We are relieved that momentum is picking up, and our last few days booking numbers are as much as three times higher (as compared to the peak of second wave in April)," he added.

