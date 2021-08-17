OPEN APP
Religare Broking partners Vested to enable overseas investing on its platform

Religare, which has a user base of around one million, said the partnership will enable investors to directly invest in US stocks that they consume on a regular basis such as Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Facebook, among others. (Photo; Reuters)Premium
  • Religare and Vested will provide an exposure to the US markets via multiple instruments such as stocks, ETFs, and curated investment portfolios called Vests. Investors can invest in fractional shares with as low as $1

NEW DELHI: Religare Broking on Tuesday announced that it has partnered with Vested Finance, a global investment platform, to offer investment in overseas stock markets to its clients.

Religare, which has a user base of around one million, said the partnership will enable investors to directly invest in US stocks that they consume on a regular basis such as Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Facebook, among others.

Religare and Vested will provide an exposure to the US markets via multiple instruments such as stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and curated investment portfolios called Vests. Investors can invest in fractional shares with as low as $1.

Vests are curated portfolios that allow investors to get started in an easy manner. Through Vests, investors can put in money in themes like SaaS (Software as a service), digital cash, all-weather portfolios and across multiple asset classes depending on investors’ risk profile.

On the tie-up, Gurpreet Sidana, chief operating officer, Religare Broking, said, "There is a clear interest and demand for international equities as Indian investors look for avenues to diversify their portfolios and take advantage of the burgeoning international stock markets."

According to Religare, the service will be provided on zero commission and there will be two plans on offer — basic and premium. The company has also partnered with banks to enable cost-effective fund transfers.

“There is growing awareness among Indian investors to diversify their portfolio internationally. It has never been easier to access the global markets from India. At Vested, our mission is to enable sustainable wealth creation by enabling these investors to go global," said Viram Shah, co-Founder and CEO, Vested Finance.

