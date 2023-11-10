Religare chief broke insider trade laws: Burmans
In a 7 November letter to Sebi, four investment firms of the Burman family flagged Saluja’s trades on 21 and 22 September
The Burman family has alleged that Rashmi Saluja, executive chairperson of Religare Enterprises Ltd, violated insider trading laws by selling shares of the financial services company immediately before the launch of their open offer on 25 September. A Religare spokesperson rejected the allegation, saying the sale was pre-planned.