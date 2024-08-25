The current impasse at Religare stems from last 25 September when the Burman family signalled their intent to acquire a controlling stake in Religare Enterprises. The promoters of consumer goods company Dabur India Ltd have been accumulating shares through MB Finmart, Puran Associates, VIC Enterprises, and Milky Investment and Trading Co., entities belonging to cousins Anand and Mohit Burman. After acquiring a 9.9% stake in April 2018, they increased their holding to 14% in June 2021 and then acquired an additional 7.5% in August 2023. In January this year, they raised their stake to 25.18%, which gives them veto rights on any special resolution introduced by the company.