Religare Enterprises plans QIP after paying unit’s settlement sum

“The QIP for ₹700 crore to ₹800 crore will be to put into strengthening our bouquet of offerings whether it is an ARC (Asset Reconstruction Company) or a wealth management business," Saluja said. The Burman family of consumer goods maker Dabur, and one of the financial investors in REL with a more than 14% stake, is waiting for the management to present a plan. “We are financial investors in Religare. The current board and management have to make a plan and present it to us. Once we are satisfied only then will we decide whether we will want to increase our stake," Mohit Burman, Dabur chairman, who is invested in Religare in his personal capacity said in an emailed response.

