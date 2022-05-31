Religare Enterprises, Religare Finvest clear settlement of 10.5 cr with Sebi

Thereafter, SEBI conducted an investigation where it observed that Religare Finvest was part of a fraudulent and deceptive scheme and acted in a fraudulent manner which led to the diversion of funds to the tune of ₹2,473.66 crore approximately through a material subsidiary of REL for the ultimate benefit of promoters. Further, it was observed that the consolidated financials of REL were not true and fair and were misleading to the shareholders of the listed company, the market regulator said in the statement.