NEW DELHI: Financial services company Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) has signed Padma Shri awardee and Indian freestyle wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, as its brand ambassador. He will be the face of the company’s integrated brand marketing campaigns across mediums, the company said in a statement. The 40-year-old is an Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medallist.Rashmi Saluja, executive chairperson of the firm, said, “Sports can foster national pride and cohesion. The group believes in the significance of sports in developing the character of India’s youth and its social fabric. I am confident that our association with Dutt will motivate young people to excel in sports. Also, his feisty and gutsy background and his diligent image will have a positive rub-off on our brand value."Dutt added, “I am delighted to be associated with the group as the brand values are everything that I identify with. I will strive to create a positive image for the company, which will accentuate its brand ethos of nurturing and encouraging sports in the country. I am happy to partner with a company that understands the needs of India and its youth."Nitin Aggarwal, group chief financial officer, said, “We welcome Mr. Dutt to the family. We believe that our collaboration will help raise service awareness and create a strong recall for our high-quality financial services portfolio. Our upcoming campaigns with him will strengthen our image among India’s youth." Sports sponsorship bounced back by 62% in 2021 to touch ₹9,500 crore, said a report by GroupM India.