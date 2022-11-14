Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Religare Enterprises signs Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt as brand ambassador

Religare Enterprises signs Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt as brand ambassador

1 min read . 03:30 PM ISTVaruni Khosla
Rashmi Saluja, Executive Chairperson, REL and Padma Shri Awadee and Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt.

Dutt, as the brand ambassador, will be the face of the company’s integrated brand marketing campaigns across mediums

NEW DELHI: Financial services company Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) has signed Padma Shri awardee and Indian freestyle wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, as its brand ambassador. He will be the face of the company’s integrated brand marketing campaigns across mediums, the company said in a statement. The 40-year-old is an Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medallist.Rashmi Saluja, executive chairperson of the firm, said, “Sports can foster national pride and cohesion. The group believes in the significance of sports in developing the character of India’s youth and its social fabric. I am confident that our association with Dutt will motivate young people to excel in sports. Also, his feisty and gutsy background and his diligent image will have a positive rub-off on our brand value."Dutt added, “I am delighted to be associated with the group as the brand values are everything that I identify with. I will strive to create a positive image for the company, which will accentuate its brand ethos of nurturing and encouraging sports in the country. I am happy to partner with a company that understands the needs of India and its youth."Nitin Aggarwal, group chief financial officer, said, “We welcome Mr. Dutt to the family. We believe that our collaboration will help raise service awareness and create a strong recall for our high-quality financial services portfolio. Our upcoming campaigns with him will strengthen our image among India’s youth." Sports sponsorship bounced back by 62% in 2021 to touch 9,500 crore, said a report by GroupM India.

GroupM ESP, the entertainment, esports and sports division of GroupM India has released its sports sponsorship report for India 2021 which said that the country’s performance at the Tokyo Olympics has been a morale booster for budding sports talent in the country and 2022 will bring new opportunities in multi-sport events.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
