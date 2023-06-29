Religare may sell 6-7% of its health insurance business2 min read 29 Jun 2023, 12:08 AM IST
Religare is seeking very high valuations for its stake, in line with the robust performance of health insurance businesses in the country
MUMBAI : Religare Enterprises Ltd is in early talks with private equity (PE) investors to sell 6-7% in its subsidiary Care Health Insurance Ltd to raise as much as ₹1,200 crore, three people close to the matter said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×