Religare to be run by independent board: Mohit Burman
Summary
- Burman said his family, which has made various financial investments, will set up an independent board and management for Religare after completing the acquisition.
Mumbai/ New Delhi: Religare Enterprises is now more than a financial investment for the Burman family, Dabur India chairman Mohit Burman said, after its proposal to take control of the insurance and financial services firm. In August, the family had categorised its stake in Religare as a financial investment.