Religion apps attract wave of venture investment

“I believe people are generally hungry for meditation and prayer," said Scott Malpass, an investor in Hallow Inc., a platform for Catholics that raised more than $50 million this year. Hallow, launched in 2018, helps users “build a habit of prayer" and connect with like-minded people, according to its website. Mr. Malpass is a former chief investment officer at the University of Notre Dame and sits on the board of the Vatican bank.