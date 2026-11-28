Technology giant IBM is ending US visa and green card sponsorship for most consulting positions. The decision affects employees working at IBM Consulting, the company's largest division. Affected employees must either accept positions outside the United States or leave the company. The consulting division employs more than 1,50,000 people.

Bloomberg first reported the development, citing an internal document shared with managers. The decision comes amid growing uncertainty surrounding US immigration policies under the Donald Trump administration.

What options do IBM employees have? Affected H-1B visa holders have reportedly received just three weeks to make a decision. They must either accept an overseas position or leave IBM by December 31. Employees choosing to leave will receive three months' severance pay.

Several employees reportedly learnt about the decision during individual meetings with their managers. Some shared their experiences on Blind, an anonymous workplace discussion platform.

One employee claimed that relocating to India could result in an 80% salary reduction. The employee expressed frustration after spending years building a professional career in America.

"I got pulled into a surprise meeting with my manager and was told I have just three weeks to choose between taking an 80 per cent pay cut to relocate to India or losing my job by December 31," the Business Standard quoted the employee as writing.

What it means for Indian employees India appears to be the primary destination for employees considering relocation. IBM's careers portal listed 1,278 overseas consulting vacancies on November 19. India accounted for 1,125 of those openings.

Singapore had 23 vacancies while the United Kingdom had 18. Meanwhile, IBM listed 89 consulting vacancies within the United States.

Federal records show IBM received approvals for over 1,600 H-1B petitions in FY2026. The figure exceeded 2,000 in FY2025 and approached 3,000 in FY2024, according to the Business Standard.

These figures cover the entire company, including visa extensions for existing employees. IBM's 2025 annual report recorded a global workforce of 2,64,300 employees.

Trump's H-1B visa crackdown The Donald Trump administration has increased scrutiny of companies hiring foreign professionals. Last month, several technology companies faced restrictions related to employment-based green card sponsorship.

These included Microsoft, Adobe, Cognizant, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services, Reuters reported. The restrictions involved the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) process. This certification is an important step towards securing employment-based green cards.

In September 2025, the White House announced a $100,000 fee on new H-1B petitions. The measure has since faced legal challenges.

The administration has also proposed changes to the annual H-1B visa lottery. The proposed system would favour employers offering higher salaries.