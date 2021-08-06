Remote sales startup Goodmeetings on Friday said that it is raising $1.7 million (or roughly around ₹12 crore) as a part of its pre-Series A round led by Chiratae Ventures.

Investment firms FortyTwo.VC, Adept Ventures, 100X Entrepreneurs, and Atrium Angels also participated in this round.

Leading startup founders including - Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm; Kunal Shah founder of CRED; Sujeet Kumar, founder, Udaan; Piyush Shah, co-founder, InMobi Group and Krishna Kumar, founder, Simplilearn also participated as apart of this round among others.

The company plans to use the proceeds over the next 12-18 months to build its technology stack and scale up teams in the US, said Srinivasan Narayan, co-Founder and chief executive officer of Goodmeetings.

Goodmeetings is an online video and artificial intelligence-enabled platform that helps sales teams sell better over video calls.

It empowers sales associates by providing dynamic nudges, checklists,and workflow automation to improve sales productivity and efficacy. It also provides essential analytics post video calls to help sales managers and coaches gather useful insights and take data driven decisions.

“Just like IT professionals have enjoyed work from home privileges over the last decade, the pandemic has brought the moment of reckoning for functions like sales that no one earlier believed could be done remotely. Our platform will truly make this privilege accessible to sales teams by increasing their effectiveness more than offline meetings. Using AI & video analytics, we shall empower the sales teams to sell more effectively from the comfort of their homes so that geography doesn’t stand between a great salesperson and his/her dream job", said Narayan.

The company is currently engaged with insurance companies, real-estate, and fintech firms, among others. It is also targeting B2B SaaS, EdTech, internet and consumer segments to provide its remote sales services, Narayan added.

“At Chiratae, we truly buy into the thesis of remote work changing the future of work and the need for vertical tools and technologies to solve for a business function either as good as or better than the status quo. Goodmeetings has the potential to permanently change the way sales is done and democratize economic opportunities for billions. This fits into our thesis and we are glad to back this team", said Karthik Prabhakar, executive director and partner of Chiratae Ventures.

The platform also automates various ancillary tasks around selling, such as collecting customer information and taking notes.

