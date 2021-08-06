Remote sales startup Goodmeetings raises $1.7 million in Pre-Series A funding

“Just like IT professionals have enjoyed work from home privileges over the last decade, the pandemic has brought the moment of reckoning for functions like sales that no one earlier believed could be done remotely. Our platform will truly make this privilege accessible to sales teams by increasing their effectiveness more than offline meetings. Using AI & video analytics, we shall empower the sales teams to sell more effectively from the comfort of their homes so that geography doesn’t stand between a great salesperson and his/her dream job", said Narayan.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}