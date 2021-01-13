Renault CEO to reveal plan to dig carmaker out of a rut

De Meo will need to chart a cautious path to extricate Renault from what he called the “red zone," balancing his own sense of urgency with the concerns of the French government -- the company’s most powerful shareholder -- on local jobs. Even before the pandemic struck, earnings had been weakened by poor performance at 43%-owned Nissan and production overcapacity. A record first-half loss last year came on the heels of Renault’s first negative annual result in a decade.