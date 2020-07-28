MUMBAI: Tata Motors has appointed Thierry Bollore, 57, as the chief executive of its British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover Plc, effective 10 September.

Bollore will replace current CEO Ralf Speth, who has been steering the British luxury carmaker for the last decade, the Indian parent said in a release to the exchanges.

Tata Motors had, in January, announced that Speth intended retirement as CEO JLR in September, following which the company had constituted a search committee to pick a successor.

Speth will continue as non-executive vice chairman at JLR and also remain on the board of Tata Sons.

Bollore was earlier with French carmaker Renault, where he was appointed chief executive in January 2019 following Carlos Ghosn's ouster.

His past stints at Renault, Faurecia and Michelin will be important for JLR as it aims a transformation to deleverage the business and drive positive cash flows, the company said in a note.

"Jaguar Land Rover is known around the world for its peerless brand heritage, exquisite design and deep engineering integrity. It will be my privilege to lead this fantastic company through what continues to be the most testing time of our generation," Bolloré said, commenting on this appointment.





