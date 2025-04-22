Companies
Renault India aims to triple market share with five new cars, expanded network
Summary
- By 2027, the company is planning five new launches, which would include 2 SUVs, and an electric vehicle. Moreover, it will also increase the number of dealerships from the current 362 touchpoints across the country.
Chennai: Renault India Pvt. Ltd, currently holding less than 1% of the country’s car market, laid out on Tuesday ambitious plans to triple its market share in three-four years, driven by five new vehicle launches and an expanded dealer network.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more