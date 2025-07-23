Renault's India encore: A ‘one-chef kitchen’ strategy for a comeback

The Triber was launched to a lukewarm response in 2019, selling about 5,000 units a month in its first year against Renault’s expectations of 7,000. Sales slowed to about 1,500 units a month as of 2025. Despite this, it manages to be Renault’s top-seller in India, pointing to the French company’s dismal performance in the country. Renault sold less than 40,000 cars in India in FY25, less than a quarter of what market leader Maruti Suzuki sells in a month. At its peak, it had sold about 135,000 units in FY17 with the success of Kwid and Duster.