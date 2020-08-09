NEW DELHI: Renault India Pvt Ltd – a subsidiary of French car maker Groupe Renault - on Sunday announced opening of 14 new dealerships and three workshops across the country, as part of the company's plans to expand its footprint in smaller cities and rural markets to boost sales in the coming years.

The new facilities are located in Himachal Pradesh (4 facilities), Telangana (3 facilities), Rajasthan (2 facilities), Uttar Pradesh (2 facilities), Delhi, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

With this, Renault now has a network more than 390 sales and 470 service touch points, the company said in a statement.

In 2019, with the launch of its new offering, Triber sport utility vehicle, Renault had introduced the strategy to expand its reach in rural and semi-urban markets to boost sales of its mass-market products. In terms of volumes, Renault’s Kwid is the most popular entry level car after Maruti Suzuki’s Alto.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, chief executive and managing director, Renault India, said even though the company is cautious given the current situation, it is encouraging to see that it has managed to attract new dealers as well as secure more investments and expansion requests by existing partners.

"This is enabling us to expand our presence to cater to more customers in metro cities as well as emerging tier II-IV cities across the country. India is an important market for Renault’s global growth plans, and we have a thorough business strategy for this dynamic automotive market," said Mamillapalle.

In July, Renault reported a 75% jump in its wholesales to 6,422 units as demand for its Kwid (hatchback) and Triber, (sport utility vehicle) started showing signs of recovery after the gradual easing of the lockdown measures.

