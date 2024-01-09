Renault India in revamp mode: country CEO & MD Venkatram Mamillapalle
New Delhi: Renault is revamping its existing products in India, adding new features to an ageing portfolio of small cars and compact sports utility vehicles before it invests in launching brand-new models here, in an interim plan that will help the French carmaker achieve a “double-digit" growth in 2024, a top company official said.