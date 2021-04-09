New Delhi: Renault India, a unit of Groupe Renault France, has tied up with Cero Recycling to help customers scrap their old vehicles. The company will provide incentives or financial benefits to prospective customers for subsequent purchase of a new vehicle.

The French carmaker has introduced a program, ‘R.E.L.I.V.E’, with Cero -- a joint venture between Mahindra Intertrade Ltd and state-owned MSTC Ltd -- to facilitate scrapping of old vehicles in six locations including, National Capital Region, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru.

Customers, who bring their old or end-of-life vehicles of any brand to Renault’s authorised dealerships, will get a scrap valuation quote post evaluation of the vehicles, along with an additional guaranteed scrap benefit over the existing monthly offers on its products, including Kwid, Triber and Duster, the carmaker said in a statement.

“Renault India dealerships along with CERO Recycling will be handling the entire process from vehicle evaluation to official de-registration at the RTO and handing over the official certificate of deposit and destruction of old vehicle to provide a hassle-free experience to customers," the company said.

Renault will also offer this service for scrappage of old two-wheelers. For this, customers can avail a special 7.99% rate of interest from Renault Finance on purchase of new products of the company.

“ The scrappage policy will help in significantly reducing the pollution levels and streamlining the unorganised and fragmented recycle market in the country," Venkatram Mamillapalle, country CEO and managing director, Renault India Operations.

CERO is India’s first government authorized recycler for motor vehicles built on the PPP model, focused on achieving zero pollution while vehicle recycling, said Sumit Issar, managing director, Mahindra Intertrade. "We have state-of-the-art dismantling centers at Greater Noida, Pune and Chennai and collection centers at major cities such as Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Chandigarh," said Issar.

