Renault bets on a French CEO and an old favourite to kick-start its India comeback
Summary
Renault India's Stephane Deblaise, who took over as chief executive in September, is the only expat heading the operations of a major European carmaker in India. One of his primary tasks will be to ensure the success of mid-size SUV Duster.
French carmaker Renault SA believes the appointment of a French chief executive and the return of Duster, its former best-selling mid-size SUV, will be key to its revival in the Indian market.
