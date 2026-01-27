“We have to give power to the country. And if we want to give the power to the country, Stephane is perhaps in a position where he can impose that to the corporate side. Because he knows the corporate side," Cambolive told Mint in an interview. “He's able to take the power and bring the power in India. This is very important in terms of management." The global growth officer added that the company doesn’t have fixed rules on the matter of appointments, which primarily depend on market conditions.