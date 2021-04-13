Renault partners CSC Grameen eStore to push rural sales

To effectively push its products in the rural and semi-urban areas, French vehicle manufacturer, Renualt , announced partnership with CSC Grameen eStore, a subsidiary of CSC eGovernance Services India Limited. Renault has been actively expanding its sales and service touch points in the rural areas to improve its domestic market share.

According to the company, as part of the partnership, Renault India’s entire product range will be listed on the CSC Grameen eStore and made available to the potential customers in hinterlands through Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs).

“CSC Grameen eStore is an eCommerce initiative by CSC (under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) to promote digital ordering and delivery in rural areas, making digital inclusion of rural India a reality. To facilitate smooth rural e-commerce, Renault will build a mechanism that would facilitate the supply of its products to Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) who will help list the products on select CSC Grameen eStores," said the company in a statement.

It further noted that the VLEs will further promote, generate enquiries, and facilitate sale to end customers in rural areas through the support of respective Renault dealerships.

According to Venkatram Mamillapalle, country chief executive and managing director, Renault India, the company sees tremendous potential in the rural markets, and are aggressively pursuing with an innovative and comprehensive strategy to amplify and grow its presence in rural market.

“The digital transformation has brought about a revolutionary change in dissipating physical boundaries and hinderances, helping bring different rural and semi-urban markets onto a common platform. We curated ‘sons of the soil’ strategy, wherein we recruited 500 educated youngsters from rural and small towns, trained them and put them as rural sales engineers to market Renault cars. This is yet another initiative to enhance our reach within the country and create a strong network in the rural market," he added.

Renault’s mini hatchback Kwid is already popular in the smaller towns and rural markets and recent offerings of the company, Triber and Kiger, (both sport utility vehicles) have also been priced keeping in the mind the customers in the small towns.

