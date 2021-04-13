Renault partners CSC Grameen eStore to push rural sales

“The digital transformation has brought about a revolutionary change in dissipating physical boundaries and hinderances, helping bring different rural and semi-urban markets onto a common platform. We curated ‘sons of the soil’ strategy, wherein we recruited 500 educated youngsters from rural and small towns, trained them and put them as rural sales engineers to market Renault cars. This is yet another initiative to enhance our reach within the country and create a strong network in the rural market," he added.