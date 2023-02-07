Renault-Nissan India faces green threat
Renault and Nissan’s joint venture in India is primarily export-oriented, with a favourable cost arbitrage making the country an attractive hub to ship vehicles overseas, earning their global headquarters better margins than sales in the cost-competitive Indian market
NEW DELHI : Renault and Nissan’s plan to jointly develop battery electric vehicles and electronics following a revamp of their global partnership faces an imminent threat in the Indian market from the new alliance of Toyota Motor Corp. and Suzuki Motor Corp. who are fortifying their alternative fuel offerings in the hybrid and electric vehicle segments. The competition is compounded by local automakers such as Tata Motors Ltd, and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd who have unveiled ambitious plans to capture the EV market.
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more