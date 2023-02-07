Renault-Nissan India faces green threat

“... an enhanced product portfolio is likely to benefit both partners who have already seen remarkable success with an exciting line-up especially in the A & B- SUV segment. Triber and Magnite’s success in particular is a testament of success of the Alliance and furthermore an electric platform will be a significant shot in the arm for both brands as currently the competitive landscape is quite intense from established players," Harshvardhan Sharma, Head of Automotive Retail Practice at Nomura consulting told Mint.