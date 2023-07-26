ReNew announces its 5 GW partnership with Petronas

Gentari Renewables India Pte. Ltd will have a 50% equity stake in NASDAQ-listed ReNew’s utility scale 5 GW renewable energy portfolio comprising of solar, wind and energy storage projects. This comes in the backdrop of ReNew lining an ambitious ₹35,000 crore capital expenditure plan. Mint reported about the proposed partnership on 8 August last year for setting up green energy projects in India in JV mode.

“ReNew Energy Global Plc (“ReNew") (Nasdaq: RNW, RNWWW), India's leading decarbonisation solutions company, through its subsidiary ReNew Power Pvt. Ltd. (ReNew) and clean energy solutions provider Gentari, through its subsidiary Gentari Renewables India Pte. Ltd., have executed key terms to collaborate on a 50:50 joint venture in clean energy solutions. The term sheet was exchanged between Sushil Purohit, Chief Executive Officer of Gentari and Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman and CEO of ReNew." ReNew said in a statement.

“As part of this proposed joint venture, Gentari and ReNew will collaborate to explore investments into the development of renewable assets including solar, wind and energy storage, to achieve a target of 5 GW in renewable energy capacity," the statement added.

ReNew recently announced the Gentari’s plan to purchase a 49% equity stake in ReNew’s 403 megawatt (MW) peak power project. In June last year, Petronas set up a unit, Gentari Sdn Bhd, to accelerate the adoption of clean energy and build a renewable energy capacity of 40GW, supplying 1.2 mtpa of green hydrogen and setting up electric vehicle (EV) charging points across the Asia Pacific, with a focus on Malaysia and India.

Queries emailed to the spokespersons of ReNew Energy Global PLC and Petronas on late Tuesday night about the deal value remained unanswered till press time.

Global oil companies such as energy giant Shell Plc, Total and Thailand’s PTT Group have already established a significant presence in India’s green energy sector, as the conventional hydrocarbon space undergoes disruptions. ReNew has a total portfolio of 13.7 GW, of around 8GW is operational.

Mint had reported earlier that as part of its capital recycling strategy, ReNew has been exploring several opportunities. These include a potential sale of clean power projects worth 1.1 GW for approximately $450 million in equity value, and plans to sell a 30% stake in its 2.3 GW commercial and industrial project portfolio. ReNew Power recorded a net profit of $1 million in the fourth quarter (Q4) of the last financial year (FY 2023), as compared to a net loss of $43 million in the corresponding quarter in FY 2022. The firm recorded a net loss of $61 million in FY23 as compared to a loss of $196 million in FY22.

ReNew had earlier announced a similar agreement with Mitsui and Co. Ltd, with the Japanese company picking up a 49% stake in ReNew’s 1.3GW round-the-clock (RTC) project comprising three wind farms and one solar plus battery storage farm being built in Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

“As partners, Gentari and ReNew can accelerate their decarbonisation objectives, enabling Gentari to make substantial progress in expanding its renewable energy portfolio and achieving its global ambition to build over 30 GW in renewable energy capacity by 2030. For ReNew, this partnership ties in with its strategy of collaborating with long-term partners, accelerating renewable energy transition and meeting its net zero target by 2040," the statement added.

As part of its growth strategy, the firm founded by Sumant Sinha has joined hands with AES and Siemens-backed Fluence to form an equal venture for the energy storage business in India. ReNew has also partnered with state-run Indian Oil Corp. Ltd and Larsen and Toubro to form a tripartite venture for the green hydrogen sector in India. ReNew also plans to build a green hydrogen manufacturing facility in Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone. ReNew has also announced its plans to invest Rs1 trillion in total in both Maharashtra and Karnataka in green energy projects.

“We are delighted to welcome Gentari as a strategic partner in our goal of accelerating the clean energy transition. This partnership will be crucial in developing innovative solutions which will contribute significantly to India’s 2030 goal of achieving 500 GW of installed renewable energy capacity," Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman and CEO of ReNew said in the statement.

Currently India has an installed renewable energy capacity of 172 GW, and another 128 GW are either under implementation or have been bid out. Key issues in the renewable energy sector in India include low availability of solar modules in the country, and the high cost of setting up battery energy storage systems which is the key for maintaining grid stability.

