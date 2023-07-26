ReNew announces its 5 GW partnership with Petronas

ReNew announces its 5 GW partnership with Petronas3 min read 26 Jul 2023, 06:37 PM IST
Gentari Renewables India Pte. Ltd will have a 50% equity stake in NASDAQ-listed ReNew’s utility scale 5 GW renewable energy portfolio comprising of solar, wind and energy storage projects. This comes in the backdrop of ReNew lining an ambitious Rs35,000 crore capital expenditure plan
New Delhi: ReNew Energy Global PLC on Wednesday announced its equal joint venture (JV) with Malaysia’s state-run oil and gas company, Petroliam Nasional Bhd subsidiary Gentari Sdn Bhd to develop 5 giga watt (GW) capacity.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×