ReNew announces its 5 GW partnership with Petronas

Mint had reported earlier that as part of its capital recycling strategy, ReNew has been exploring several opportunities. These include a potential sale of clean power projects worth 1.1 GW for approximately $450 million in equity value, and plans to sell a 30% stake in its 2.3 GW commercial and industrial project portfolio. ReNew Power recorded a net profit of $1 million in the fourth quarter (Q4) of the last financial year (FY 2023), as compared to a net loss of $43 million in the corresponding quarter in FY 2022. The firm recorded a net loss of $61 million in FY23 as compared to a loss of $196 million in FY22.