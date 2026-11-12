ReNew, CleanMax announce investments totalling ₹1.3 trillion into data centres, green energy space in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: Green-power majors ReNew Energy Global Plc and Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd on Thursday announced investments of around ₹80,000 crore and ₹50,000 crore, respectively, in sectors including data centres, green power component manufacturing capacity, and renewable energy expansion in Andhra Pradesh.

Nasdaq-listed ReNew announced fresh investments spanning digital infrastructure and clean energy manufacturing. The investments include an ₹67,000 crore for a 1GW green hyperscale data centre in Anakapalli, ₹11,000 crore for polysilicon and metallurgical silicon manufacturing facilities in Anakapalli and Nellore, and ₹1,500 crore for a permanent-magnet manufacturing facility in Rambilli. The announcements were made at the CII Partnership Summit 2026 in Visakhapatnam.

"The polysilicon and metallurgical silicon facilities in Anakapalli and Nellore will further strengthen the domestic solar manufacturing value chain. They will complement ReNew’s existing solar manufacturing investments, including its 6.5GW ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in Anakapalli, expected to be commissioned by March 2028," ReNew said in a statement, adding that the permanent-magnet manufacturing facility in Rambilli is expected to be commissioned by March 2029. The company will also establish the ReNew Centre for Technical Excellence (R-CTE) in Visakhapatnam under the PM SETU Scheme, it added.

Commenting on the announcements, Sumant Sinha, founder, chairman and CEO of ReNew, said, “Andhra Pradesh is emerging as an important destination for India’s industrial and digital growth, and ReNew is proud to deepen its partnership with the state. These investments bring together two of India’s biggest growth opportunities, digitalisation and decarbonisation, while strengthening clean energy manufacturing, infrastructure and skills.”

ReNew already has a portfolio of 717MW of operational wind capacity and 60MW of solar capacity spread over 10 sites in Andhra Pradesh, in line with the state government's target of generating 78.5GW of solar power capacity, 35GW of wind power capacity, and 25GWh of battery energy storage.

CleanMax’s ₹ 50,000 crore bet Meanwhile, commercial and industrial (C&I) consumer-focussed renewable energy developer CleanMax signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) for a proposed investment of nearly ₹50,000 crore. The project will establish integrated facilities comprising 3 GW of wind and solar capacity alongside 1 GW of pumped hydro storage.

These will be used to supply green power to the compute factory, to be set up in collaboration with Blackstone-backed AI cloud firm Neysa in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh. CleanMax is responsible for the power infrastructure and supplies. The company’s own distribution network will deliver round-the-clock power to the 2GW green compute factory, CleanMax said in a statement.

Also Read | Discoms selling green power at lower than cost price on exchanges

Kuldeep Jain, founder and managing director, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd, said, “Compute is becoming one of the largest new sources of power demand, and it needs clean energy that is available every hour of the day. In Andhra Pradesh, we are planning generation, storage and distribution integrated with the compute load they serve, rather than one after the other. Andhra Pradesh's clean energy policy framework and its strong wind and solar resources make it the right place to build this model at scale.”

As of 30 September, CleanMax's operating capacity stood at 6.3 GW, serving customers across the technology, digital infrastructure, manufacturing and industrial sectors.

Also Read | A thaw in renewable deal market? Investors eye CleanMax IPO for pricing cues