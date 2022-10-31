ReNew Energy aims to achieve net zero emission by 20401 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 05:10 PM IST
ReNew said its carbon intensity of electricity generation is 95% less than the Indian power sector’s average and 94% lower than the global average
New Delhi: ReNew Energy Global PLC on Monday said it aims to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2040 and that it intends to achieve the target through a comprehensive programme of measures.