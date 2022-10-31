New Delhi: ReNew Energy Global PLC on Monday said it aims to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2040 and that it intends to achieve the target through a comprehensive programme of measures.

“This will include energy efficiency improvements across offices and sites, clean energy procurement, electrification of fossil-fuel-based equipment, encouraging suppliers for setting SBTi aligned targets, evaluating low carbon footprint raw materials, and exploring green logistics for transportation, " it said in a statement.

The announcement was made in its latest sustainability report for FY 2021-22.

The company has also pledged to meet a broader range of ESG goals including water positivity, renewable energy procurement for its operations, zero waste to landfill, positively impacting 2.5 million lives through CSR initiatives, 30% women in the workforce, and ESG risk management. ReNew will monitor the progress on these targets through internal governance mechanisms and external audits – results will be reported through its annual sustainability report, the statement said.

The report titled ‘Partnering for transition, Progressing sustainably, Prospering together’, noted that over the past one year, ReNew avoided over 11 million tons of carbon emissions through its clean energy operations.

Further, the company generated 14,263 GWh of clean electricity which is enough to power 4 million Indian households and help India avoid 0.5% of its annual carbon emissions.

ReNew’s carbon intensity of electricity generation is just 32.83 gCO2/KWh, which is 95% less than the Indian power sector’s average and 94% lower than the global average, it said.

Sumant Sinha, chairman, and CEO ReNew Energy Global PLC, said: “In the recent context of global economic and political uncertainty and the increasing impact of climate change, ReNew has been working tirelessly towards addressing India’s energy and climate security."

“We have amplified our efforts with global partnerships including business partners for global decarbonization in the areas such as energy storage, green hydrogen, and carbon markets. We have also built strong relationships with academia, think tanks and industry associations for innovative research and development," he said.