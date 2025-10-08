ReNew to sell 300 MW solar projects to Singapore’s Sembcorp in $200 million deal
Nasdaq-listed ReNew, which has a clean energy portfolio of 18.2 GW, has been selling assets as part of its capital recycling strategy. The company's shareholders also plan to take it private.
New Delhi: Nasdaq-listed ReNew Energy Global Plc has agreed to sell 300 megawatt (MW) of solar projects to Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries Ltd in a deal with an equity and enterprise value of around $100 million and $200 million, respectively, said two people aware of the development.