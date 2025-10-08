ReNew was in talks with Sembcorp to sell 350 MW solar projects, Mint had reported on 29 February last year. An earlier proposed deal for 1.1 gigawatts (GW), comprising ReNew’s solar (350 MW) and wind power assets (750 MW), couldn’t be agreed upon due to a valuation gap on wind assets. Ahmedabad-based Torrent Power had also earlier submitted a non-binding offer for ReNew’s solar and wind power assets totalling 1.1 GW. The current deal only covers solar farms.