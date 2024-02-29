ReNew in talks with Singapore’s Sembcorp to sell 350 MW solar projects
The proposed deal is part of its plan to sell operational, clean energy capacity and reinvest the proceeds in building new clean energy assets.
New Delhi: NASDAQ-listed ReNew Energy Global Plc is in talks with Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries Ltd to sell solar energy projects totalling 350 megawatts (MW), with the deal estimated to be valued at around $241 million at the enterprise level and around $121 million in terms of equity, two people aware of the development said.