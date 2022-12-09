ReNew may apply for PLI scheme for solar modules

In September, the union cabinet approved the second tranche of PLI scheme worth ₹19,500 crore for domestic manufacture of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules that could lead to savings of ₹1.37 trillion in imports. The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) recently invited bids for the PLI. The last date for submitting bids is 11 January, and the bids will be opened on 12 January.