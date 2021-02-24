ReNew Power announces RMG Acquisition merger for Nasdaq listing

New Delhi: Goldman Sachs backed ReNew Power Ventures Pvt. Ltd on Wednesday announced its merger agreement with Nasdaq listed RMG Acquisition Corp. II (RMG II), a special purpose acquisition company for its public listing in the US.

With an enterprise value of around $8 billion; the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, the companies said in a joint statement.

This marquee deal comes in the backdrop of several Indian green energy developers exploring their listing in the US through this fast-emerging SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) route adopted by ReNew Power.

Mint reported on Wednesday afternoon about the imminent announcement of the merger at a pre money valuation of $3.7 billion. According to the statement, the net proceeds of $610 million will fund future projects and help pay down debt.

The $1.2 billion equity proceeds include a private investment in public equity (PIPE) deal of $855 million, which involves private placement of common stock in ReNew Power and $345 million in cash held by RMG II.

“The pro forma consolidated and fully diluted market capitalization of the combined company would be approximately $4.4 billion at the $10 per share PIPE subscription price," the statement said.

The merger comes at a time when India’s electricity demand has been growing and recorded a high of 189.6 gigawatt (GW) in December. India has been rapidly expanding clean energy capacity at low tariffs and has a target of achieving a 450 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030.

While Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are financial advisors to ReNew Power, Bank of America is the financial advisor to RMG II.

Mint reported on 15 February about ReNew Power planning to list its shares in the US through the fast-emerging SPAC route at a valuation of almost $4 billion, and in talks to merge with RMG Acquisition owned by Nasdaq-listed SPAC Riverside Capital Management. ReNew Power had shelved its Indian initial public offering plan in 2019 amid market volatility.

The exiting investors will hold a 70% stake in the combined entity—-ReNew Energy Global PLC—- which will be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “RNW".

“The PIPE and SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) investors will hold 20% and 10% respectively in the combined entity," Sumant Sinha, ReNew Power founder and chairman and managing director told Mint.

The PIPE investors include BlackRock, BNP Paribas Energy Transition Fund, Chamath Palihapitiya, Sylebra Capital, TT International Asset Management Ltd, TT Environmental Solutions Fund and Zimmer Partners.

ReNew Power’ existing shareholders include Goldman Sachs, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Japan’ JERA Co. Inc., Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), GEF SACEF India and Sumant Sinha.

This also comes in the backdrop of RMG Acquisition Corp. II closing its $345 million IPO in December.

“When we closed our IPO in December, we were looking to partner with a company driving change on a global scale, with a proven track record, and best-in-class management," said Bob Mancini, chief executive officer and director of RMG II in the statement.

ReNew Power is also raising funds through asset sales and plans to set up a 2 GW cell and module manufacturing facility in India. Also, an investment of Rs4.7 trillion has been made in India’s renewable energy space over the last six years, with an expected Rs1 trillion investment opportunity annually till 2030.

ReNew Power generates 5.73 GW of energy through solar and wind assets and has another 4.41 GW under various stages of development throughout the country. In 2018, it acquired 1.1 GW of wind and solar power assets from Ostro Energy—one of the biggest acquisitions in the Indian renewable energy space for an enterprise value of around $1.5 billion.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via